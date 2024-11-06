Hockey Meets Aviation: Ice Flyers' Latest Jersey Pays Homage to Blue Angels' Jets

November 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar on Saturday, Nov. 9 for Blue Angels Night. In the summer of 2023, the team signed a three-year licensing deal with the beloved hometown flight demonstration team and became the first officially licensed hockey team that can wear the Blue Angels crest.

Last season, the team's jerseys resembled the Blue Angels' flight suits with the iconic Blue Angels shield, script logos, yellow stripes and a number set that matched the numbers on the tail of their jets. This year, Ice Flyers team Owner Greg Harris contacted the Commanding Officer at the time, and together, they found inspiration from the F/A-18 Super Hornet when creating this season's jersey.

"I knew it wasn't going to be easy to top last season's flight suit jerseys," said Harris. "I reached out to Captain Alex Armatas and I asked him what are some significant marks that mean something to the Blue Angels. Unbeknownst to me, he told me that every Blue Angel jet over the years has been painted the same way. This incredible jersey, inspired by Captain Armatas, was created with design features that have been on every jet the Blue Angels have ever flown. The arrow on the belly of the jets, along with the jersey sleeves resembling the wings with 'U.S. Navy' increasing and decreasing in size and finishing off with the gold tips, all pay homage to the jets. It was an honor to work with him to create a jersey our fans and community will truly love."

This past Thursday, the team unveiled the jerseys on their social media with photos of six Ice Flyers in full gear on the Blue Angels flight line, right next to one the their Super Hornets.

The Blue Angels jerseys, as well as Blue Angels pucks and collectibles, will first be available for purchase at the game on Nov. 9. All Blue Angels memorabilia will be available for purchase online at shop. Iceflyers.com beginning the next day on Nov. 10.

Active, retired or veteran military personnel can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets for their entire party in person only at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification. Fans interested in attending the game and other Ice Flyers games can purchase tickets online now at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

