Marksmen Add D Araujo Ahead of Critical Weekend Series
March 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have agreed to terms with D Matt Araujo.
Araujo, 25, is a graduating senior from SUNY-Plattsburgh, where he has spent his last four seasons. While a Cardinal, he logged 53 points and 40 assists in 106 career games.
In his junior career, Araujo skated in the EHL as well as the NA3HL.
The Brookhaven, N.Y.-native is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game at home vs. Pensacola.
Currently, the Marksmen sit six points behind Pensacola for seventh in the league and are just three one-hundredths of a percentage point ahead of the Quad City Storm of the SPHL.
Fayetteville has just nine games left in the SPHL regular season, but seven of then are at home.
