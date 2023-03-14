Aaron Huffnagle Named SPHL Player of the Week

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) and Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce that forward Aaron Huffnagle has been named the SPHL's Player of the Week for March 6th to March 12th. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Thursday, March 16th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

In this past weekend's games against the Macon Mayhem and Peoria Rivermen, Aaron scored one goal and five assists to go with a +4 rating as the Thunderbolts won all three of their games over the weekend. Aaron picked up three assists in Friday's 4-3 comeback overtime win over the Mayhem, one assist in Saturday's 3-0 shutout over the Mayhem, and a goal and assist on Sunday afternoon in Evansville's 3-2 overtime win over the Rivermen in Peoria. Through 46 games this season, the Marlton, NJ native has scored 10 goals and 37 assists for 47 points, along with a +15 rating and only 16 penalty minutes. This is the second time this season that Huffnagle has earned SPHL Player of the Week honors, also earning the accolade for January 30th to February 5th, and is the first Thunderbolt in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors twice in a single season. This is the fourth time this season that an Evansville player has earned SPHL Player of the Week honors, following goaltender Trevor Gorsuch for February 6th to 12th, Huffnagle for January 30th to February 5th, and goaltender Zane Steeves for November 7th to 13th.

