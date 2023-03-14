Team Tennessee to Rebrand as Jr. Ice Bears for 2023-24 Season

Team Tennessee Hockey Club will be rebranding as the Knoxville Jr. Ice Bears beginning with the 2023-24 season, Association President Bryan Hince announced. Hince, who is also the founder, owner and General Manager of Pro Vision Hockey Academy in Lenoir City, will oversee the transition of the rebrand. The Jr. Ice Bears have been a longtime staple of junior hockey in East Tennessee.

"Since Team Tennessee's birth, my personal life has shifted significantly," said Hince. "I have a soon-to-be-hockey-playing son, and the pride I take in where we live is stronger than ever. I want our teams to feel an enormous sense of pride in the place they come from and play."

The organization plans to continue to stand behind its programming and benefits to team and individual development. Hince aims to utilize Pro Vision's local facilities and professional coaches to put together a program that rivals any in the country, including learn-to-play and travel hockey programs. More information about the Jr. Ice Bears can be viewed at www.knoxvillejricebears.com.

A native of Ontario, Hince starred collegiately at Plattsburgh State where he was the SUNYAC Player of the Year. He joined the Ice Bears in 2010 and played six seasons in the SPHL, where he set a franchise record with 90 career wins and was named the President's Cup Playoffs MVP en route to leading the Ice Bears to their fourth championship in 2015.

