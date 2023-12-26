Marksmen Acquire Defenseman Faulkner from Mayhem

December 26, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have acquired defenseman Tim Faulkner from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for Billy Jerry.

"These decisions are always hard," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We want to thank Billy for his contributions on and off the ice here in Fayetteville. Tim adds depth to our backend, he is a big presence that takes a way time and space and will add toughness to our team."

Jerry, 26, played 18 games with Fayetteville, recording 9 (3G+6A) points.

Faulkner, 27, from New Baden, IL, has played 8 games for Macon during the 2023-24 season, and has recorded 3 assists. He finished the 2022-23 season in the ECHL, where he has 2 assists in 18 games played.

Faulkner has 86 career SPHL games played for both Macon and the Evansville Thunderbolts, and has scored 30 points, and logged 223 penalty minutes.

