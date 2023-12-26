SPHL Announces Suspension
December 26, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Roanoke's Josh Nenadal
Roanoke's Josh Nenadal has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 100, Fayetteville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, December 23.
Nenadal was assessed a minor penalty for interference at 3:40 of the second period.
Nenadal will miss Roanoke's game tonight against Knoxville.
