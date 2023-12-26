SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Josh Nenadal

Roanoke's Josh Nenadal has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 100, Fayetteville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, December 23.

Nenadal was assessed a minor penalty for interference at 3:40 of the second period.

Nenadal will miss Roanoke's game tonight against Knoxville.

