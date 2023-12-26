ThunderBolts Come Back to Defeat Havoc 2-1 in Overime

December 26, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Huntsville, Ala.: Just one game after being victimized by a late opposing comeback, the Thunderbolts reversed their fortunes by coming back late to defeat the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 in overtime in Huntsville on Tuesday, extending their point streak to 6 consecutive games. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, December 31st against the Macon Mayhem, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

13:33 into the first period, Mason Palmer opened the scoring for Huntsville to put them ahead 1-0. Great goaltending by Cole Ceci kept the score at 1-0, refusing to let another shot get by him, inspiring his team to gradually pick up their pace of play as the game progressed. Although the Thunderbolts continued to gain momentum, it remained 1-0 until Evansville finally broke through with 4:12 remaining in the third period as Grayson Valente took advantage of a stickless Brian Wilson and sniped a shot into the net to tie the game, assisted by Tommy Stang. In overtime, Scott Kirton scored to win the game for Evansville at 1:44 from Myles Abbate and Dmitry Yushkevich. With the win, the Thunderbolts continued their climb up the standings by moving into a tie for 7th place with their next opponent, Quad City.

Valente and Kirton finished with Evansville's goals, while Cole Ceci finished with 38 saves on 39 shots in regulation and overtime for his 7th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet again on Friday, March 8th at Von Braun Center.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.