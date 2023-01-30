Mark Your Calendar: Single-Game Tickets on Sale March 1

January 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - With the start of spring training just over two weeks away and Opening Day at Victory Field less than nine weeks out, the Indianapolis Indians today announced that individual single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 AM. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Victory Field Box Office, online at IndyIndians.com, emailing [email protected] and calling (317) 269-3545. The team also announced the return of Daily Deals for select home games.

The Indians open the 2023 campaign at home on Friday, March 31 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Promotions for the home opener are being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg (excluding July 4) offers fans their favorite concession snacks for just $1 each. Dollar items include hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn. Tuesday Dollar Menu also kicks in on Memorial Day when the Indians host the Toledo Mud Hens on Monday, May 29. Seven Wednesday Day Games presented by Elements Financial also litter the home calendar.

Thirsty Thursdays™ presented by Sun King Brewery (excluding April 27, May 18) feature drink specials including $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic draft beers and $5 premium and craft draft beers. Twelve firework shows are scheduled throughout the season, 10 coming on Friday Fireworks nights (excluding March 31, April 14 and April 28). Bonus shows are set for the Fourth of July and Saturday, Sept. 23 as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend. All 13 home series will conclude with a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer as children 14 and under receive a free hot dog and bag of chips with price of admission. Knot Hole Kids Club members get the chance to run the bases after every Sunday home game as well.

Ticket prices for the 2023 season are as follows: Lawn ($12), Reserved ($15), Box ($18), Yuengling Landing ($30), Elements Financial Club ($85).

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com.

