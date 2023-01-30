New "Seating, Heating, and Eating" Options Top List of New Amenities & Improvements at Polar Park in 2023

January 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced new "Seating, Heating, and Eating" options at Polar Park for 2023. Tickets for spring games (Opening Day and April & May) are on sale now. The WooSox open their third season at Polar Park Friday, March 31, at 4:05 p.m., vs. the Syracuse Mets and are followed by UniBank Fireworks after the game.

A "Top 10 List" of improvements includes a large, new Fan Deck on Plymouth Street that provides even more family-friendly entertainment with three cornhole games, a stage for live music, and new menu items. Four canopies will provide shelter from rain, shade from sun, and warmth on cool evenings. The area, just beyond the Simply Orthodontics Berm, includes 36 tables and 175 seats in left-center field. The area will be accessible to anyone in the ballpark, and is especially intended as an amenity for those with $9 WooSox Loop tickets or $8 Yaz tickets.

"We want Opening Day to be like Christmas Morning," said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, Chairman and Principal Owner of the WooSox. "We seek to unwrap these new gifts and show our fans that we continue to listen to their ideas and add innovations to this beautiful ballpark.

"In 2021, we debuted the Berm in mid-season. In 2022, we activated Summit Street, and now in 2023, we are adding the Fan Deck. Ballparks continue to grow and evolve."

To add warmth to springtime games, the club is adding heaters throughout the concourse and in Group Venues such as the Hanover Deck, FLEXcon Landing, Shaw's Home Bullpen Terrace, the new JetBlue Hanger at the Triple Decker Garden, and at the new Fan Deck. Cabanas will also enhance the experience at these Group Venues.

New England clam chowder and authentic lobster rolls will now be available throughout the ballpark, and tacos will make their debut on "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," presented by Tequila Herradura, when fans can enjoy three tacos and a margarita for $12.

In addition, Polar Park will now add ticket booths at Gates B and C. Fans will now be able to pick up Will Call tickets or purchase tickets at all of the ballpark's four gates (A, B, C, and D). Adding comfort to standing room, new drink rails at Craft Corner and on Summit Street will allow fans to set down their food and beverages while enjoying the game. Both areas are open to all fans and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Five "Blue Woo Shuttles," up from two, will provide free transportation from the many city lots and parking areas throughout downtown. The additions will help ensure regular and frequent pickups.

For kids, a new swing set will add fun and activity to the 8th Hill behind the videoboard.

To help ensure that fans do not miss a pitch, 42" televisions will be added to the main restrooms.

Heeding multiple requests from fans, Polar Park's in-seat service menu will expand to include popular chicken tenders and French fries.

The club will also enhance its peanut allergy-friendly efforts. The club will introduce a ballparkwide Peanut Allergy-Friendly Week from May 14-21, when the club will deep clean the ballpark in advance of the homestand (May 16-21) and provide no peanuts or peanut products at Polar Park. And for the second straight year, the Simply Orthodontics Berm will be peanut allergy friendly all season long.

The "Top 10 List" of ballpark improvements and enhancements were unveiled to Season Ticket Members today at a luncheon dubbed, "Even More to Do and See in WooSox '23," in the DCU Club at Polar Park. WooSox Chairman & Principal Owner Larry Lucchino and renowned ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith headlined the panel discussion that will be telecast by NESN several times throughout February.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.