Blue Jays Invite Several to Spring Training, Sign Berman and Capra

BUFFALO, NY - Today the Toronto Blue Jays announced that several members of the 2022 Buffalo Bisons roster have been invited to 2023 Major League Spring Training next month.

The group is led by Judge Michael Dillon Comeback Player of the Year LHP Matt Gage, and include fellow lefty Brandon Eisert, as well as RHPs Hayden Juenger, Adrian Hernandez, Bowden Francis, Matt Peacock, and Jackson Rees.

The team also announced the C Stevie Berman and INF Vinny Capra have been signed to minor league contracts for 2023, with invites to Spring Training as well.

Gage became the go-to lefty reliever out of the bullpen right from the start of the 2022 campaign, holding opponents without an earned run in each of his first 10 outings for the Bisons totaling 10.0 innings. The Johnstown, NY native received his first call-up to the Big Leagues on June 6 and made his Major League debut that night for the Blue Jays against Kansas City.

The veteran reliever made 11 total appearances for Toronto last season, in addition to 41 relief appearances for the Herd. Gage was a perfect 12 for 12 in save opportunities in Triple-A last season, which was tied for eighth in the International League.

Juenger burst onto the Triple-A scene in just his second year as a professional. He began the season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, making 17 starts and 20 total appearances in the Eastern League before being promoted to Buffalo on July 23.

The 22-year-old was credited with a victory in his first relief outing for the Bisons on July 27 against Worcester. The right hander won back-to-back decisions in August to finish with three Triple-A victories in 18 appearances that included a pair of starts. He also added two saves for Buffalo as part of 38 total minor league appearances last season.

Berman joined the Blue Jays organization in early April last season, agreeing to a minor league deal and was assigned to Buffalo on April 14. He made 54 appearances behind the plate for the Herd in 2022, with 52 starts at catcher in addition to serving as the designated hitter in 12 games.

The veteran backstop hit .385 (15-39) in 11 games last June that included five multi-hit games. One of his two home runs that month came against his former team, the St. Paul Saints on June 21. Berman finished the season with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in for Buffalo in 67 total games.

Capra split last season between the Bisons and Toronto, having his contract selected by the Blue Jays on April 29. The former 20th round pick made his Major League debut on May 1 against Houston. His first career Big League hit came on May 13 versus Tampa Bay, off of LHP Brooks Raley.

He also appeared in 52 games for the Bisons last season, making at least one appearance at three different positions. Capra combined for 40 starts on the left side of the infield, with 20 each at short stop and third base. The infielder hit .304 (21-69) last April and added six extra-base hits in the first month of the season with 10 RBIs.

