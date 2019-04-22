Mark the Calendar: Winterfest Game Dates Announced

April 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - For the second time in ECHL history, your Toledo Walleye will play two outdoor hockey games during Walleye Winterfest, presented by ProMedica.

The games, which drew nearly 25,000 fans during the first Winterfest, will be held on Saturday, December 26, and on Thursday, December 31, 2020. This is the first time in Walleye history that the team will host a game on New Year's Eve. The ECHL will announce opponents on a later date.

The teams will play on an outdoor hockey rink constructed over the baseball diamond at Fifth Third Field. The length of the ice will run across the infield between first and third base.

The two outdoor Walleye hockey games will highlight the 17-day Winterfest celebrations in downtown Toledo that kicks off on Thursday, December 17, 2020 and runs through Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Fifth Third Field will host family-oriented events and activities throughout Winterfest including youth, high school and adult hockey games, college hockey, private skate parties, community skating- like that at Rockefeller Center, the 6th Annual Winter Brewfest, and a New Year's Eve celebration following the outdoor game on December 31.

More than 50,000 people attended the various events when the Walleye hosted their first Winterfest in 2014-15.

Toledo Walleye FINatic members have the first opportunity to reserve tickets to Walleye Winterfest and the two outdoor games. To learn how you can become a member of the FINatics or for Winterfest and group outing information visit the website at www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.