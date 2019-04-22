Steelheads Weekly - April 22, 2019

April 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (4-1-0) head to the Mountain Division Final for the second-straight season, which opens on Friday night but with an opponent to be determined this week.

LAST WEEK...

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 @ Utah Grizzlies: 3-2 W (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 48, Grizzlies 40

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Grizzlies 0-for-5

The Steelheads battled to edge ahead in a 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday night from Maverik Center. The Grizzlies opened the scoring shorthanded to take a 1-0 lead before forward Brad McClure (19:53 1st) evened the score, 1-1, before the end of the opening frame. The Grizzlies and forward Henrik Samuelsson (5:50 3rd) continued the back-and-forth to send the game to overtime at 2-2. In the extra frame, forward Kyle Schempp (11:38 OT) deflected a blueline shot, securing the 3-2 overtime result. Tomas Sholl (2-1-0) halted 38 of 40 shots in the win.

Game 4 - Friday, April 19 @ Utah Grizzlies: 5-4 W (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 41, Grizzlies 36

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Grizzlies 2-for-6

The Steelheads came from behind to take a 5-4 overtime win on Friday night from Maverik Center. The Grizzlies opened the scoring with the lone opening period goal before defenseman Keegan Kanzig (0:36 2nd) tied the game at 1-1. The Grizzlies netted three more goals for a 4-1 lead in the second period. The Steelheads began their comeback with a goal by forward Henrik Samuelsson (10:31 2nd) and forward Steve McParland (19:54 2nd) to cut the lead to one, 4-3. Samuelsson (15:15 3rd) scored the game-tying goal to force overtime, 4-4, and he set up forward Brad McClure (8:05 OT) for the game-winner and the 5-4 victory. Tomas Sholl (3-1-0) saved 32 of 36 shots in the win.

Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 @ Utah Grizzlies: 2-1 W (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 46, Grizzlies 24

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Grizzlies 0-for-3

The Steelheads sealed the series with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday night from Maverik Center. The Grizzlies scored the opening goal in the second period before forward James Phelan (16:33 2nd) tied the game, 1-1, to force overtime. Forward Kyle Schempp (12:37 OT) earned his second winning goal of the series, securing the 2-1 overtime win and the series victory. Tomas Sholl (4-1-0) saved 23 of 24 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

The Steelheads have secured a spot in the Mountain Division Final for the second-straight season, advancing in the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, either against the Tulsa Oilers or Kansas City Mavericks. Listed below are the guaranteed home game scenarios for each team with tickets being released once the opponent is determined:

If #1 Tulsa Oilers...

Game 3: Oilers @ Idaho - Tuesday, Apr. 30 - 7:10 p.m. MT

Game 4: Oilers @ Idaho - Wednesday, May 1 - 7:10 p.m. MT

If #4 Kansas City Mavericks...

Game 1: Mavericks @ Idaho - Friday, Apr. 26 - 7:10 p.m. MT

Game 2: Mavericks @ Idaho - Saturday, Apr. 27 - 7:10 p.m. MT

This is the second-straight year that the Steelheads have advanced to the second round of the postseason. Last season, the Steelheads lost to the eventual Kelly Cup Champions, the Colorado Eagles, in four games following an emotional 4-3 comeback series win over the Allen Americans. The Steelheads have advanced to the second round now nine times over the last 16 seasons in the ECHL and second since 2014. The last time the Steelheads won their second round series came in 2013.

Mountain Division Semifinals (Best-of-Seven):

#1 Tulsa Oilers vs. #4 Kansas City Mavericks

Kansas City leads 3-2

Game 1: Mavericks @ Oilers - Thursday, Apr. 11 - KC wins 6-4

Game 2: Mavericks @ Oilers - Sunday, Apr. 14 - TUL wins 3-2 (OT)

Game 3: Oilers @ Mavericks - Wednesday, Apr. 17 - 6:05 p.m. MT

Game 4: Oilers @ Mavericks - Friday, Apr. 19 - 6:05 p.m. MT

Game 5: Oilers @ Mavericks - Saturday, Apr. 20 - 6:05 p.m. MT

Game 6: Mavericks @ Oilers - Tuesday, Apr. 23 - 6:05 p.m. MT

* Game 7: Mavericks @ Oilers - Wednesday, Apr. 24 - 6:05 p.m. MT

* - if necessary

#2 Idaho Steelheads vs. #3 Utah Grizzlies

Idaho wins 4-1

Game 1: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - UTA wins 7-1

Game 2: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - IDH wins 3-2 (OT)

Game 3: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - IDH wins 3-2 (OT)

Game 4: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - IDH wins 5-4 (OT)

Game 5: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - IDH wins 2-1 (OT)

* - if necessary

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Playoff Tickets: Stay tuned to idahosteelheads.com for more information on upcoming playoff tickets for the Mountain Division Final at CenturyLink Arena. The series begins this Friday night with the potential of opening at home.

White Out: The Steelheads are bringing back the vibes of some of the most memorable playoff moments with the return of the "White Out" at CenturyLink Arena. All fans are asked to wear white when coming to a home game throughout the postseason.

Watch Party: The Steelheads will hold watch parties in CenturyLink Arena at the SportsZone. Details will be announced this week.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads played in four-straight overtime games during the first round, setting an ECHL record for most consecutive games with an overtime win while tying an ECHL record for most overtime results in a series.

- Forward Henrik Samuelsson scored three-straight game-tying goals in overtime-winning games, becoming the first player in Steelheads ECHL history to achieve the feat. He also is on a four-game point streak, leading the team with six points (4g, 2a) through five playoff games.

- Forward Kyle Schempp netted two of the team's four overtime goals during the series including the first and last game in Utah. He scored four game-winning goals during the regular season, all of which were in regulation.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 4 - Henrik Samuelsson

ASSISTS: 2 - 7 Tied

POINTS: 6 - Henrik Samuelsson

PP GOALS: 1 - Kale Kessy

SH GOALS: 0 - N/A

GW GOALS: 2 - Kyle Schempp

PIMS: 30 - Keegan Kanzig/Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brad McClure

WINS: 4 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.92 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .901 - Tomas Sholl

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL TV with pre-game coverage beginning 20 minutes before puck drop. All home games are also televised on Cable One Ch. 72 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads head into the Mountain Division Final on Friday, Apr. 26 either on the road against the Tulsa Oilers or at CenturyLink Arena against the Kansas City Mavericks. Head to IdahoSteelheads.com for details on the upcoming series announced later this week. Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

