ECHL Transactions - April 22
April 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 22, 2019:
Florida:
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve
Add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve
Delete Sam Warning, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Wade, D recalled by Cleveland
