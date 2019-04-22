ECHL Transactions - April 22

April 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 22, 2019:

Florida:

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve

Add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Warning, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Wade, D recalled by Cleveland

