NFL, NBA, NHL stats



ECHL Transactions - April 22

April 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 22, 2019:

Florida:

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve

Add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Warning, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Wade, D recalled by Cleveland

Check out the ECHL Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from April 22, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew