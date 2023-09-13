Mariners Sign Norton, MacTavish

PORTLAND, ME - September 13, 2023 - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of two players on Wednesday, adding defenseman Owen Norton and forward Troy MacTavish to the roster. Norton had a brief stint with the Mariners last spring, while MacTavish played most recently in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Norton, a 25-year-old defenseman from Ancaster, ON finished up his college career at Mercyhurst last March and joined the Mariners to begin his pro career. He made his ECHL debut on March 11th against Norfolk and skated in a total of four games with Maine. He is still seeking his first professional point.

Norton spent parts of five seasons at Mercyhurst from 2018-2023, playing a total of 159 career collegiate games. In that time, he scored seven goals and added 37 assists. Prior to college, he played at home in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League for the Ancaster Avalanche and later moved up to the British Columbia Hockey League's Surrey Eagles for his final year of juniors.

"I'm really excited to be back with the Mariners this year," said Norton. I had a great experience with the team after joining late in the season. We had a great group of guys and the fan base was incredible. I'm looking forward to building on last year's success."

Troy MacTavish is a 25-year-old forward from Ottawa, ON who looks to make his ECHL debut this season. He's been with the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL since late in the 2021-22 season, when he turned pro out of NCAA DIII University of Wisconsin-Superior. Last season, he suited up in 53 games for the Bulls, finishing second on the team in scoring: 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists).

Prior to college, MacTavish played for a variety of junior hockey organizations, but like Norton finished up in the BCHL with the Cowichan Valley Capitals in 2017-18.

"I am very grateful and excited to have the opportunity to compete and play with a great organization like the Mariners this season," said MacTavish. I've heard nothing but great things about the team, fans and the city of Portland. I can't wait to get down to Maine to learn more about the pro game and get to work with my teammates and the staff."

A total of 15 players have now been announced to the 2023-24 Mariners preseason roster, which can be viewed here.

The regular season begins October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

