Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Jack Quinlivan for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Jack Quinlivan to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Quinlivan, 27, re-signs in Worcester after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer early during the 2022-23 season. Quinlivan's diagnosis was discovered following a separate injury in December of 2022, when he stopped playing for the season to undergo two surgeries and receive treatment for his condition.

"Jack has been through so much this past year," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "As an organization, we are beyond happy to be able to bring his health journey full circle and get him back to playing the game he loves."

"On top of that, Jack is a special player and was really starting to turn a corner last season with his game," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "We can not wait to get him back to that point and see just how far his game can go. He is a team first player and as hard a worker as you will find in hockey."

Last season with the Railers, the 6'0", 194lb forward scored three points (2-1-3) in ten games played. Prior to professional hockey, he played five seasons for the University of Maine Black Bears from 2016-22 totaling 15 points (4-11-15) in 123 games. Quinlivan played four seasons of high school hockey at Shrewsbury High School from 2011-15, serving as team captain during his senior season.

"I'm super thankful for all of the support I've gotten from my team of doctors, my family and friends, the entire Worcester Railers organization, the Worcester Railers Booster Club, and my Maine hockey family," Quinlivan said. "The recovery has been awesome, and I'm feeling great. I'm excited for another opportunity to compete for a job with the Railers. I'm looking forward to getting things going."

"Cancer's a serious condition, which everyone knows, but not everyone believes that it can happen to them. I really want to advocate for people taking care of themselves first when it comes to their health. Don't put anything off, because you just never know. I hope that my story can help some people change their views on that."

The Railers have announced twenty-two players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Quinlivan joins Chris Ordoobadi, Connor Welsh, Myles Abbate, Todd Goehring, Ryan Verrier, Andrei Bakanov, John Copeland, Zach White, Quinn Ryan, Christian Evers, Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the twenty-two signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

