K-Wings Ink Forward Erik Bradford Ahead of 2023-24 Season

September 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that veteran forward Erik Bradford has been signed to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Bradford, 28, is an Orangeville, ON native entering his ninth professional season. The forward's 2021-22 performance with Kalamazoo (54 GP, 19g, 32a, 22 PIM, +9), earned him team MVP honors and a 2022-23 two-way contract with the Cleveland Monsters. Bradford went on to split time between Cleveland (38 GP, 2g, 2a) and Kalamazoo (8 GP, 1g, 6a, 1 GWG) last season.

"Erik Bradford brings leadership, talent and experience to our roster," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He is relied upon in all situations."

In Bradford's career, the left-handed shooting centerman has amassed 336 points (107g, 229a) in 445 professional games and totaled more than 50 points in a season with three ECHL clubs (Utah, Brampton & Kalamazoo). Bradford has played for eleven different teams between the ECHL (Orlando, Toledo, Utah, Norfolk, Brampton, Jacksonville, Kalamazoo) and AHL (Toronto, Grand Rapids, Cleveland) since making his professional debut with Toronto in 2014-15.

"Playing for the K-Wings, and representing the City of Kalamazoo and our fans, is something I've never taken for granted," Bradford said. "The support we get is unmatched, and I look forward to connecting with my teammates, building and forming new relationships as we navigate the challenges the season presents together. I do not doubt that we will put a product on the ice that you will all be proud of."

The K-Wings continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.