Admirals Add Forwards Ouellet and Stallard

September 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced Wednesday that they have signed forwards Nicolas Ouellet and Jordan Stallard to Standard Player Contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Ouellet, 24, inks his first professional contract with Norfolk after he completed a three-year playing career at the University of Ottawa (USports). In 30 games with the Gee-Gee's, the Quebec native totaled 18 points (13 goals, 5 assists). Prior to his arrival in Ottawa, Ouellet played five seasons with the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In four of those seasons, he posted a minimum of 20 points. In 2019-20, Ouellet was an assistant captain for the team and finished with 50 points on the season (30 goals, 20 assists), which led the team.

"We wanted to have a guy in for the speed factor on the outside and we got that with Nicolas," said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Carr. "He's had a lot of breakaways in his career because of that speed and he's a player that has a chip on his shoulder as a rookie looking to make this team. He's a guy that can also play a little bit of second power-play and I think he's really looking forward to starting his pro career."

"I'm really excited to join the Admirals this season," said Ouellet. "I've heard nothing but good things about the city and the organization. I can't wait to meet everybody and super excited to get to work."

Stallard, 25, returns to the United States for the first time since 2018-19 when he was a member of the Indy Fuel. Since then, the Manitoba native played three seasons at Acadia University, two with current Admirals forward Ryan Foss. Last season, Stallard split time between the Manchester Storm (EIHL) and EHC Klostersee (Germany3). With EHC, he totaled 20 points in just 28 games. The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (fifth-round, 127th overall). Stallard's major junior career was highlighted in 2017-18 when he was a member of the Prince Albert Raiders. As an assistant captain, he posted 91 points (44 goals, 47 assists), which led the team.

"This a player that was absolutely lethal his final year of major junior," Carr said. "He was a first power-play guy and has an NHL-caliber shot. Jordan has played a top-6 role on every team he's gone to and we are going to see if he can really help us in the goal-scoring department this season."

"I've only heard great things about Norfolk's community, the fans, and their organization. I'm really looking forward to getting things started," said Stallard.

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.