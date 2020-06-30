Mariners Raise $3700 and Counting for COVID-19 Relief

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on Wednesday that they have raised $3700 for local COVID-19 relief efforts, a dollar figure that will continue to be added to. So far, funds have been raised through a pair of exclusive jersey auctions and a t-shirt sale.

"It's so inspiring to see the Maine community come together during these tough times to support the people and organizations that have been hit the hardest," said Mariners V.P. of Operations Danny Briere. "We are thrilled to be able to use our platform to give back and will continue to do so in times of hardship but also when times are better again."

From April 1st through April 24th, the Mariners sold "HOME" t-shirts through the online store for $20 each, net proceeds primarily benefitting the United Way of Greater Portland, but also other local COVID-19 relief efforts. A total of 109 shirts were sold, with a limited amount of additional shirts to become available in the near future.

Between April 20th and May 1st, seven exclusive jerseys with a similar design as the t-shirt, went up for auction though Handbid. Each jersey raised money for a specific organization: Biddeford Schools, Gorham Schools, Gray/New Gloucester Schools, Portland Public Schools, South Portland Schools, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and the United Way of Greater Portland. The winning bidder received a jersey with the corresponding organization name on the back and the #20.

A second round of auction with five additional jerseys ran from June 8-19th. Levey Day School in Portland was a beneficiary while four other jerseys were customized for the winning bidders, with net proceeds distributed to other local organizations.

Both the t-shirt and jersey depicts the word "HOME", using the outline of the state of Maine and the Mariners logo, which is also the postal abbreviation for the state. Staying at and working from home has been the hallmark of containing the spread COVID-19. The design also serves as a reminder that Maine is our home and that everyone is in this fight together.

The Mariners plan to continue adding to the $3700 raised through the sale of face coverings that will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

