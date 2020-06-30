Michael Neville Re-Signs with the Everblades

June 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla.- Florida Everblades General Manager, Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Brad Ralph, have announced the re-signing of forward Michael Neville for the 2020-21 season.

Neville is returning for his third season with the Everblades and fourth overall season as a professional hockey player. In the 2019-20 regular season, Neville tallied 15 points (five goals and 10 assists). The forward had his best season in 2018-19. He appeared in 53 games and had 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists).

The Ontario native began his professional career with the Idaho Steelheads, where he appeared in 14 games and totaled two goals and an assist.

Prior to becoming a professional hockey player, the Ontario native played four seasons at Michigan Tech University from 2013-17 and scored 15 goals and 45 assists in 155 career games.

"We are excited to have Mike Neville back as a core player for us," said Ralph. "Mike is an extremely high character, team first kind of guy. He is relentless on the forecheck. His speed generates offense and his tenacity is contagious."

Neville's re-signing comes after the announcement of fellow forward John McCarron, who will also return to the Everblades roster for the 2020-21 season.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2020-21 home opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.