Americans Welcome Back Co-Captain Jared Vanwormer

June 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, are pleased to announce that the team has re-signed forward Jared VanWormer.

The resident of Traverse City, Michigan, had 37 points in 54 games last year with the Americans (22 goals and 15 assists). He also played in six games last season with the Cleveland Monsters, of the American Hockey League. In addition to Cleveland, he has 16 games total at the AHL level with Stockton, Milwaukee and Colorado, over his four years of professional hockey.

"I'm really excited to get back to Allen and pick up where we left off last year," said Americans forward Jared VanWormer. "There is still a lot to be done in the meantime and hoping everyone is staying safe and healthy."

VanWormer played his college hockey at Ferris State University of the WCHA, where he put up 60 points in 136 games over 4 years. The Americans' Captain in 19-20, also played parts of three seasons of junior hockey with the Traverse City North Stars, of the North American Hockey League, and one season with the Soo Eagles.

"Jared VanWormer is another player that leads by example," noted Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He comes to play every night and is not afraid to get his nose greasy."

The Americans begin their 12th season of professional hockey this October. Opening night is Friday, October 16th against the Rapid City Rush. Call (972) 912-1000 for more information or visit www.allenamericans.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.