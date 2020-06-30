Gritty Forward Ian McKinnon Returns to IceMen

June 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Jacksonville Icemen forward Ian McKinnon (right)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ian McKinnon for the 2020-21 season.

McKinnon, 22, returns to the Icemen where he recorded three points (1g, 2a) with 68 penalty minutes in 26 appearances last season. During the 2018-19 season, the 6-2, 195-pound forward collected 29 points (18g, 11a) with 172 penalty minutes in 43 games played with his hometown Whitby Fury (OJHL). McKinnon registered seven points in 69 games played at the Major Junior level with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, London Knights, Peterborough Petes and the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders.

"I am very excited to be back in Jacksonville for the 2020-21 season," said McKinnon. "I am looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in the league. In addition, we have some unfinished business from last season to deal with, and I am ready to get back to work."

McKinnon joins Brendan Warren as the first two players to agree to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

