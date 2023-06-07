Mariners Kick off Annual Kids Programs

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have launched their annual kids programs for 2023-24, with Beacon's Kids Club presented by Oakhurst, and Read with ME presented by Aroma Joe's now underway. Both programs are open to all fans ages 2-12.

Beacon's Kids Club is now available in two different tiers, with "Rookie" and "All-Star" memberships as options. Both tiers include a Kids Club membership card, one kids flex ticket voucher, a kids club lanyard, an autograph book, a 10% merchandise discount, a monthly newsletter, and a gift from Oakhurst. The All-Star membership includes all of the above, plus an additional kids flex voucher, an exclusive Kids Club hat, and exclusive events with players, to be announced.

The Rookie package is $15, with full season ticket holders getting up to two free memberships per account. The All-Star membership is $50, with full season ticket holders receiving a $15 discount on up to two memberships per account. Registration for Beacon's Kids Club is here.

The Read with ME program presented by Aroma Joe's returns for its fifth summer and is completely free. Last summer, around 200 kids participated, reading books between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Prizes are earned reading five in that time period and filling out the tracking form signed off by a parent or guardian. Upon completion, participants will receive a Mariners bookmark, a kids ticket voucher to "Reading Night," an additional kids flex voucher for any 2023-24 game, and a coupon for a free drink at Aroma Joe's. Sign up for Read with ME is here.

I am sure the youngest Mariners fans are looking forward to a fun summer break, but we are already thinking about their fun times when school comes back," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "The Read with ME program growth has been great to see. Summer can be used for curiosity and fun reading so hopefully the offer of some Mariners tickets will entice them even more. Beacon is also looking forward to the fall with the new Beacon's Kids Club. We are always trying to make games fun for the kids and we are excited about the new options for the club."

The Mariners kick off their fifth ECHL season on October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

