Royals Promote Tammy Dahms to Vice President of Corporate Partnerships

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Wednesday that Tammy Dahms has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. Dahms has worked for the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center for the last ten years as a Ticket Seller (2012-2013), Box Office and Group Sales Supervisor and Manager (2013-15), Sales and Client Service Manager (2015-2020) and Director of Corporate Sales and Sponsorships (2020-2023).

"Over the past ten years, I've had the opportunity to work in a variety of different roles, and Corporate Partnerships has been my favorite, by far." Dahms said. "Being able to support so many great businesses and organizations in Berks County through the power of sports and entertainment is not only a privilege, but a lot of fun!"

A graduate of Elizabethtown College, Dahms joined SMG at Santander Arena in 2012, progressing from Box Office & Group Sales Supervisor to her current role with Santander Arena, the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center, and the Royals.

"Tammy has proven to be a key member of not only our leadership team, but the Berks County community," said Team President David Farrar. "We are confident in her ability to continue to develop strong partnerships for both the team and venue."

Since taking on sponsorships in 2020, Dahms successfully navigated partnerships through the COVID-19 Pandemic, created new inventory within the 22-year-old facility and oversaw the implementation of the new digital LED signage inside the arena bowl. Sponsorships under her tenure have seen many partners with a more substantial presence inside the venue including the Alvernia Golden Wolves Den and Coca Cola Ice Box, two premium hospitality spaces available to groups at Reading Royals Games. Dahms was also instrumental in bringing on Athletic Training services in partnership with St. Luke's University Health Network and significant support from Visions Federal Credit Union for the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association.

Dahms has grown sponsorship revenues by over 26% this past year in large credit to the many valuable businesses and organizations that support Reading's hometown team and premier entertainment venue.

"Working in sports and entertainment is a team sport," said Dahms. "My work is only as strong as the team around me, and we've got a really strong team."

