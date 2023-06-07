Steelheads Shut Out 1-0 in Game Three, Trail Series Three Games to None
June 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
ESTERO, FL - The Idaho Steelheads fell by a score of 1-0 to the Florida Everblades as Cam Johnson made 23 saves in the victory to give the Everblades a 3-0 series lead in the ECHL Kelly Cup Finals. Game Four is Friday night in Florida for a 5:30 p.m. (MT) puck drop.
Rémi Poirier made 16 saves in the first period as Idaho killed off two penalties in the frame to send the game scoreless heading into the dressing room after 20 minutes of work as the Steelheads were outshot 16-9.
Will Calverly (3rd) found the back of the net with just 1:46 left in the second period on a wrist shot inside the left circle beating Poirier low far side giving Florida a 1-0 lead. For the second straight period Idaho killed off two penalties but trailed 1-0 through 40 minutes of play being outshot 8-5.
Idaho had one power-play chance in the third period but were unable to convert. They outshot the Everblades 9-4 in the frame but could not get one by Cam Johnson.
Poirier made 27 saves on 28 shots in his first ever playoff start while Johnson collected his fourth shutout of the playoffs making 23 saves.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Will Calverly (FLA)
2) Cam Johnson (FLA)
3) Blake Winiecki (FLA)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished 0-for-1 on the power-play while Florida was 0-for-4.
- Florida outshot Idaho 28-23.
- Zach Walker (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.
- Ryan Dmowski led all Idaho skaters with four shots.
