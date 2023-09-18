Mariachis, Jersey Giveaway, Two Fireworks Shows and Fan Appreciation Weekend Highlight Final Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their final homestand tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first game of a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

This Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:35 pm

Kindness Night, presented by The Jennifer Riordan Foundation

The Kindness Moment will occur in the middle of the 6th inning where all fans, players, coaches and umpires will stand and display their kindness pledge on a personalized placard

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:05 pm

Native American Heritage Night (NAHN), nine pueblos represented

National Anthem sung in Navajo by Ariah Sunshine Vallo and in English by Sydnie Pino

Ceremonial first pitches thrown by Sherman Martinez (threw no-hitter at Pojoaque High School) and Ross Anderson (speed skater)

Native American non-profit groups with booths on the concourse

Authentic dance performances

NAHN logo created by Forrest Titla and Joshua Martinez

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11:05 am

School Day Matinee

Blake's Lotaburger Kids and Adults Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:35 pm

Fan Appreciation Weekend (special giveaways throughout the game)

Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:35 pm

Fan Appreciation Weekend (special giveaways throughout the game)

Pre-game Isotopes Player Award Ceremony

Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by Tecate Alta

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1:35 pm

Final Game of the 2023 Season

Players greet fans upon entrance (from approximately 12:00-12:20 pm)

Final Mariachis game, presented by Modelo Especial

Mariachis Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Fan Appreciation Weekend (special giveaways throughout the game)

All In Autographs Isotopes player autograph session (approximately 12:00-12:20 pm)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game this homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office which opens at 10:00 am Monday-Sunday.

