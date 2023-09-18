Bees Fall to Aces in Last Road Series

September 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Reno Aces scored early and often en route to a 10-4 rout of Salt Lake in the Bees' final road game of the season. The Aces plated two runs in the first inning off of starter Chase Silseth, who was making a Major League injury rehab assignment. Reno would add three more runs in the second and five more in the fourth off of Brett Kerry (1-1).

Down 2-0 in the second, the Bees tied the game as Orlando Martinez singled with two out and Jared Oliva followed with his eighth home run of the season. In the eighth inning, Jack Lopez would add a two run homer, his 13th of the season. Oliva led the Bees with three hits and two runs batted in. Relief pitcher Kelvin Caceres retired all six batters he faced, two of them by strikeout. The Bees close out the season with a 25-49 record on the road.

