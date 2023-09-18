Pavin Smith Caps Three-Straight Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Honors for the Aces

RENO, Nev. - Pavin Smith's excellence at the plate and in the field during a crucial late-season series victory over the Salt Lake Bees was highlighted by being named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

This honor marks the first time in Reno Aces history that Minor League Baseball recognized the club for three consecutive weeks.

Smith, 26, collected a base hit in all four games played this week in addition to leading the PCL in batting average (.529), slugging percentage (.941) and OPS (1.520). He also tallied nine hits (three extra-base hits), eight RBI, and four runs scored.

The University of Virginia product is amid a nine-game hit streak where he's batting .448 (17-for-38).

The Jupiter, Florida's recognition follows Jake McCarthy's back-to-back honors as the Aces have earned PCL Player of the Week superlatives six times this season: Tristin English (May), Dominic Canzone (July), and Dominic Fletcher (August).

Reno travels to Sin City to play their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, for the season's final regular-season series. Game one of the six-game set begins on Tuesday, September 19th, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Next season's home opener is set for Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, as the Aces host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series.

