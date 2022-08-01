Marchesan Shines in Free Agent Camp

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forward Michael Marchesan has been invited to the Havoc's 2022-23 training camp in October following his participation in the Huntsville Havoc's Free Agent camp.

Marchesan, 21, is a 6-5ft forward from Burlington, ON. Marchesan previously played for four teams in the GOJHL where he posted 37 points in 83 games. This past season, Marchesan played for the St. George Ravens in the GMHL where he scored 54 goals and 47 assists in 32 games.

Marchesan is the lone invite from this year's Free Agent Camp.

