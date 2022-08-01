Mike Davis Back for his Sixth Season with the Bulls

Cap is back! The Birmingham Bulls are excited to announce the return of the 2021-2022 captain to the black and red. Mike Davis is returning for his sixth season as a Birmingham Bull. Davis first came to Birmingham in the 2017-2018 season, the Bulls first year in the SPHL. Since then, he has become a fan favorite and a staple of the organization. Over his five year career, the Bulls captain has put 74 goals in the net, and assisted on 66 more.

Head Coach Craig Simchuk is very excited to have his veteran returning to the Magic City. "Mike is a huge part of our organization. He is a great leader and an even better person." With his play on the ice and his presence in the locker room, this was a no-brainer for the coaching staff. "This was a very easy decision in bringing Mike Davis back", stated Simchuk. As a veteran in the league who has helped lead the Bulls to the playoffs before, Davis understands what the goal is for the organization and the city of Birmingham. "We have unfinished business that we need to take care of, and that business is bringing a championship to Birmingham", stated Davis.

One of the things that has made Davis a fan favorite and familiar face in Birmingham is his presence with the fans and city, and he can't wait to get back to fulfilling that role. "I cannot wait to get back to Birmingham. I am excited to see all of the familiar faces and meet new ones around the city and in the rink!".

Birmingham will play their home season opener on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears. Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

