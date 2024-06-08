Marcelo Perez Dominant in Friday Night Win

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox had an offensive outburst with the bats, setting off fireworks from the batter's box by collecting 15 hits to defeat the Canadians 9-2 in front of 2,944 fans at Funko Field Friday evening.

Everett struck first in the contest in large numbers. Two batters in, Victor Labrada hit his 10th double. Josh Hood then blooped a single to center field and, after reaching base, stole second to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Jared Sundstrom would pull through for the AquaSox, smoking a single off the glove of Vancouver third baseman Nick Goodwin to take the lead 1-0.

Sundstrom stole his ninth base to put Bill Knight in a position to boost Everett's advantage. Knight capitalized, smacking a single back up the middle to score Hood and Sundstrom to lengthen the Frogs' lead 3-0.

Vancouver scored their first run in the top of the second. Jeffrey Wehler knocked a single to left field to score Jamari Baylor. As Wehler attempted to advance to second base on the play, Labrada threw a laser from left field to nab Wehler at second for the final out of the inning.

Everett doubled their amount of runs in the bottom of the second inning. Freuddy Batista led off with a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Brock Rodden then singled to put runners on the corners.

Batista scored from third base on another wild pitch to make the Frogs' lead 4-1, and an RBI single by Hood scored Rodden to extend their advantage 5-1. Completing the inning's scoring was Sundstrom, who knocked an RBI single to left field, furthering Everett's lead 6-1.

Right-hander Marcelo Perez cruised from the mound all night long. After allowing Vancouver's lone run in the top of the second inning, he rebounded by striking out the side swinging.

Everett's offense further supported Perez in the bottom of the fourth after he threw two scoreless innings with a 6-1 lead in hand. The third time was indeed the charm, as the AquaSox brought home a trio of runs for a third time during the game.

Gabriel Moncada led off by hitting a double, and Rodden doubled to put two runners in scoring position for Labrada. Moncada and Rodden crossed home plate as Labrada hit his second double of the contest, slicing a sharp hit down the first base line to lengthen Everett's lead 8-1. Labrada would score one batter later, as Hood hit an RBI groundout to expand their advantage to 9-1.

Perez concluded his evening after hurling six innings of one-run baseball. He allowed a mere four hits and struck out a career-high nine batters, besting his mark of eight strikeouts set on May 26 against Tri-City at Funko Field. He also earned his first pitching victory of the year.

Relieving Perez were Allan Saathoff, Chris Jefferson, and Shaddon Peavyhouse. Saathoff tossed one shutout inning, and Peavyhouse secured the victory by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

From the batter's box, the AquaSox tallied nine hits across 15 hits. Leading the team in hits were Rodden and Hood, who knocked a trio of hits each. Both players hit one double and two singles. Six AquaSox players had multi-hit games, including Hood, Rodden, Labrada, Moncada, Sundstrom, and Knight. Tallying RBIs were Knight, Labrada, Sundstrom, and Hood, who each brought home two runs. The Frogs also displayed stellar baserunning, swiping six bags as a team. Sundstrom and Hood each stole a pair of bases.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Funko Field! We will be wearing limited edition Marvel jerseys that will be auctioned online during and after the game, and we will be hosting a Defenders of the Diamond hat auction in person at the ballpark only! Immediately following the conclusion of our game against the Canadians, we will illuminate the Everett skyline with a marvelous fireworks extravaganza! Saturday's game is also one of our BECU Family Night games where fans can get Field Reserved tickets for only $8.00 each (limit eight tickets per person while supplies last)! Pitching for Everett will be left-hander Brandyn Garcia. Last time out, Garcia threw six innings of one-run baseball against Spokane while securing his fourth victory.

