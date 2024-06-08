Dollander Dazzles in Spokane's 8-1 Win

Big crowd. Friday night. You just had to know that Chase Dollander was gonna deliver. Spokane's ace turned in arguably his best outing of the season as the Indians thumped the Hops, 8-1, in front of a crowd of 5,956 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Mallory Paint Store & KEY 101. Spokane (29-22) stretched their lead to two games in the Northwest League standings with Eugene's (28-25) loss to the Dust Devils in Pasco tonight.

TOP PERFORMERS

Dollander was dominant from the get-go, striking out a pair in the first inning and finishing with eight punchouts in a season-high seven innings. The right-hander allowed just five hits, one walk, and one unearned run to lower his ERA to 2.91 in nine starts (46.1 IP) with the Indians. Dollander now leads the NWL with 68 K's while also ranking in the circuit's top ten in average against (.211), WHIP (1.19), and ERA (2.91).

Kyle Karros got the Indians on the board in the first with his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot to dead center off Hillsboro starter Avery Short. Spokane's third baseman finished the night 3-for-4 with two RBI and continues to pace the NWL in RBI (36).

Cole Carrigg clubbed his fifth home run of the season while Robby Martin Jr. finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in the win.

