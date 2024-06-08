Frogs Hop All Over C's in 9-2 Loss

EVERETT, WA - An early deficit set an unfortunate tone for the Canadians in a 9-2 loss to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Friday night at Funko Field, their second straight defeat and third in four games this week.

The Frogs raced out to an early lead and never looked back. They scored three runs on four hits in the first and did the same in the second to lead 6-1 after two frames. Jeff Wehler had spoiled the shutout in the top of the second with a two-out RBI single.

Everett used three consecutive doubles and a groundout to add three more scores and go up 9-1. Wehler cracked a solo homer in the eighth to provide the only other run of the night for the C's.

Alex Amalfi was charged with mop up duty and worked three innings of scoreless relief then Naswell Paulino added two more zeroes of his own to limit any additional damage.

Vancouver sends Ryan Jennings to the slope tomorrow night looking to lead the C's back into the win column. The 'Sox counter with lefty Brandyn Garcia. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be broadcast live on Sportsnet 650.

June 11-16 is the next home series for the Canadians, as they get set to host the Spokane Indians [COL] for seven games in six days. Get tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com.

