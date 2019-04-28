Marauders Steal Series from Tortugas, 10-6

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite committing six errors the Bradenton Marauders - courtesy of a four-run third and a five-run fifth - captured the final game of the set, as well as the series, by defeating the Daytona Tortugas, 10-6, in front of 2,007 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Daytona jumped ahead 2-0 after two thanks to an RBI single by DH Alejo Lopez (2-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 SO) and a sacrifice fly to center by 2B Randy Ventura (2-4, R, RBI). However, Bradenton's offense erupted in the third.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, RF Cal Mitchell (1-4, 3 RBI) poked a deep fly ball to center. CF Travis Swaggerty (3-5, 2 R, SO) scored easily from third on the sacrifice fly, but LF Chris Sharpe (1-2, 2 R, RBI, 3 BB) never stopped running and crossed the plate all the way from second to tie it at two. Two pitches later, 3B Dylan Busby (2-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, SO) hammered a two-run blast over the wall in left - his sixth of the year - to give the Marauders the lead, 4-2.

The Tortugas cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning thanks to a run-scoring ground out to first by 3B Yonathan Mendoza (1-5, R, 2 RBI), but the Marauders offense had not ceased to produce.

Once again, Bradenton saturated the bags with baserunners with nobody out and chased RHP Austin Orewiler (3.0+ IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) from the game. Consecutive bases-loaded walks stretched the advantage up to three and Mitchell added to Daytona's woe with an RBI single to center. Now in front 7-3, SS Robbie Glendinning (1-5, 2 RBI, 2 SO) slapped a two-RBI single to left to conclude the five-run frame.

It was a 9-3 affair all the way until the seventh inning when the Tortugas' bats found some life against the Bradenton bullpen. With two on and two out, Mendoza smacked a base-hit to right to score Lopez from second, trimming the score down to 9-4. CF Lorenzo Cedrola (2-4, R, RBI) and RF Andy Sugilio (1-4, RBI) followed with RBI singles of their own to pull Daytona within three, 9-6.

The rally was not enough, though. In the top of the ninth, Busby whacked another home run - this time a solo shot to the right of dead center - to extend the Marauders' edge. His second long ball of the game and his Florida State League-leading eighth of the year put the visitors in front, 10-6.

RHP Max Kranick (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, BB, 5 SO) surrendered just one earned run over five innings, as he earned his first win of the season for the Marauders. Orewiler failed to make it through four full innings for the second straight start, suffering his second defeat. Bradenton's RHP Ryan Valdes (2.0 IP, H, BB, SO) tossed two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to accumulate his first save.

After Monday's off day, the Tortugas will return to The Jack to open up a three-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays, High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. RHP Michael Byrne (1-1, 4.00 ERA) is scheduled to make the start for the Tortugas on Tuesday evening. Dunedin is projected to counter with RHP Justin Dillon (0-2, 4.71 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tuesday evening's game can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

It will be another Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare in Daytona Beach. Members of the exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultra, and a reserved ticket to every Tuesday night home game. It will also be the team's Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Tortugas' players and coaches will don specialty uniforms honoring many local cancer survivors.

