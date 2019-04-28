Bohanek Frightens Fire Frogs on Halfway to Halloween, 10-9

April 28, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, FL: The St. Lucie Mets survived a furious comeback from the Florida Fire Frogs and walked-off with a win for the second time in the last three nights, 10-9, in ten innings on the Mets' Halfway to Halloween celebration Saturday evening at First Data Field.

St. Lucie was spooky good early, breaking out to an 8-3 lead after just three innings. Cody Bohanek dressed up as Superman, doubling in a run in the second and notching a two-run single in the third. He went 4-5 at the dish with 4 RBI and two runs scored on the night.

Hansel Moreno added two sacrifice flies as part of the early run output. Nick Meyer and Jeremy Vasquez had run-producing singles.

Rusber Estrada opened the scoring in the second with a sacrifice fly to left that plated Greyson Jenista, giving Florida the early 1-0 advantage.

The Halloween witch seemed to cast an evil spell on RHP Freddy Tarnok. He lasted just two innings and surrendered eight runs. RHP Matt Hartman turned the tide of the game by tossing five scoreless frames, giving up a hit, two walks, and a strikeout. RHP Ryan Shetter (0-1) was saddled with the defeat, only yielding two hits and an earned run over 2 and 1/3's innings.

William Contreras and Jenista brought in runs in the third. A double for William scored Riley Delgado and Jenista enabled Contreras to touch up with a single to center.

Florida showed their fangs and kept chipping away at the St. Lucie lead. A wild pitch scored Contreras in the fifth. He then had an RBI single in the sixth to make it 8-5. Drew Lugbauer's two-run homer, his third of the year, in the seventh brought them to within a run. Jefrey Ramos knotted the score with an RBI single in the eight.

Ramos turned in a monster night, going 4-5 with a RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Riley Delgado had two hits and two runs scored. Contreras had a three-hit night. Jenista went 2-5 with 2 RBI and a walk.

Speaking of Jenista, his two-out double in the tenth guaranteed the Fire Frogs would secure at least a run heading to the bottom of the inning.

The Mets put constant pressure on Shetter in their half of the tenth. After getting the first out, Shetter walked Jeremy Vasquez to add another man on the base paths. Carlos Cortes nailed his second hit of the night to force in the placed runner, Matt Winaker, and tied the game. Pinch runner Luis Carpio was able to come in when Cody Bohanek gave the home fans one more treat, lashing a single to right and winning the game for St. Lucie.

NEXT UP: Florida and St. Lucie will battle one final time at First Data Field during the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz makes his Advanced-A debut for the Fire Frogs opposite RHP Kyle Wilson (1-2, 4.91 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 28, 2019

Bohanek Frightens Fire Frogs on Halfway to Halloween, 10-9 - Florida Fire Frogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.