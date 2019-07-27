Marauders Squeak by Mets, 3-2

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders won a tight game 3-2 vs. the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Bradenton closer Shea Murray struck out three in the ninth, including Edgardo Fermin to end the game with Manny Rodriguez at third base as the tying run.

The Marauders took advantage of two walks in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead. Rodolfo Castro hit a go-ahead RBI single off of Carlos Hernandez to plate Mason Martin for a 3-2 advantage. Martin had reached base on a walk and was pushed up to second base on another walk from Hernandez.

Martin, who crushed two solo home runs on Friday, provided the Marauders an early 2-0 lead on Saturday with a two-run double against Thomas Szapucki in the first inning.

Szapucki settled down and retired the next 11 Marauders in a row to end his outing. He scattered two hits and two runs in four innings while striking out six.

The Mets chipped away at the 2-0 deficit. Wagner Lagrange led off the fourth inning with a double and went on to score when Jeremy Vasquez hit a sac fly.

Dan Rizzie tied the game 2-2 with a leadoff home run in the sixth inning.

Later in the sixth inning the Mets had Bradenton starter Aaron Shortridge on the ropes. With two in scoring position and one out, Shortridge walked Vasquez to load the bases.

However, Shortridge battled back from a 3-0 count to retire Matt Winaker on a pop out. Shortridge then struck out Blake Tiberi to strand the bases loaded and keep the game tied.

The Mets had a big chance to tie the game in the top of the eighth. Lagrange hit a leadoff double and the throw from outfielder Travis Swaggerty got through the infield. Lagrange tried to take off for third base but reliever Joe Jacques managed to get to the bag to receive the throw to tag out Lagrange.

Hernandez took the loss for the Mets. He allowed one run in three innings.

Jacques got the win for Bradenton. He pitched two scoreless innings.

Lagrange extended his hitting streak to five games by going 2 for 4 with the two doubles.

The Mets (57-48, 25-14) and Marauders (57-47, 21-17) conclude their series at LECOM Park on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m.

