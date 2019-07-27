Kiermaier Leads Rally in 6-3 Victory over Threshers

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Kevin Kiermaier delivered the game-winning hit in the ninth inning Saturday, completing the Stone Crabs' rally in a 6-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field.

With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Stone Crabs (63-41, 28-10) left fielder Garrett Whitley walked. After Joey Roach advanced Whitley to second on a bunt, Ronaldo Hernandez drew a walk. Michael Smith followed by grounding out to first, advancing the runners to second and third with two outs. That's when Kiermaier slashed a two-run double down the third base line to score two and give Charlotte a 5-3 lead. Wander Franco followed with a single to make it 6-3.

Saturday marked Kiermaier's first rehab game with the Stone Crabs. He was place on the injured list on July 21 with a thumb sprain.

Charlotte starting pitcher Shane McClanahan matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in the win. The hard-throwing lefty retired 17 of the first 19 batters he faced before giving up four straight hits in the bottom of the sixth.

With the Stone Crabs up 3-0, Clearwater (54-51, 18-21) strung together three straight two-out doubles to tie the game 3-3.

The Stone Crabs built their lead in the top of the second against Threshers starter James McArthur. McArthur walked four of the first five Stone Crabs in the inning to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded and one out, Michael Smith pulled a single to right to make it 2-0. After a pitching change, Kiermaier drove in a run with a fielder's choice to cap the rally at 3-0.

The Stone Crabs will look to earn a series split Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Tommy Romero (9-2, 1.77) will make the start for Charlotte, against Alejandro Requena (6-8, 4.67) of Clearwater. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

