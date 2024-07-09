Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 9 - Sunday, July 14

July 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return home to play a six-game set at LECOM Park from July 9 - July 14 against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

SUMMER CAMP DAY (WEDNESDAY, JULY 10) - Stop by LECOM Park on your lunch break as the Marauders play a special 11am Camp Day game! Still interested in bringing your summer camp to the ballpark? Call the Marauders today!

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, JULY 11) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas, two-dollar potato chips, and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

BRADENTON NINE DEVILS TRIBUTE NIGHT/FRIENDLY CITY FRIDAY/KIDS CLUB (FRIDAY, JULY 12) - Help honor and learn more about the Bradenton Nine Devils, a Negro League baseball team that played on the current grounds of LECOM Park from 1937 to 1956 in the independent Florida State Negro League. Fans will have the chance to meet former player Morris Paskell and check out artifacts, photos, newspaper clippings and more about the team! Enjoy our next Friendly City Friday game of the season, as the Marauders highlight local non-profits and businesses every week all summer long! Kids can run the bases after the game which is followed by a postgame concert from Jah Movement.

PRIDE NIGHT PRESENTED BY SARASOTAOUT.COM (SATURDAY, JULY 13) - The Marauders are partnering with Project Pride, Prime Timers Sarasota, ALSO Youth, PFLAG, Orenda Health and Wellness, Fabulous Arts Foundation and Sarasota OUT as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The evening's festivities will feature a pre-game pride parade as well as a variety of table displays for pride in the plaza!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

