Gomez, Defense Lead Mets to 5-1 Win vs. Flying Tigers

July 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets came out of their two-day break and played a crisp ballgame in a 5-1 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday at Clover Park.

Starting pitcher Franklin Gomez was stellar. The 18-year-old lefty pitched a career-high 7.0 innings and allowed just one run. He scattered four hits, walked three and struck out six. Gomez threw just 87 pitches. It was the fourth time this season a Mets starter has logged 7.0 innings.

The Mets offense jumped on Lakeland starter Rayner Castillo early in the first inning. Castillo walked Baro to begin his night then plunked Ronald Hernandez. A.J. Ewing belted a RBI double to put the Mets up 1-0. Colin Houck hit a RBI single to make it 2-0.

Estarling Mercado crushed a two-run homer in the third inning to increase the lead to 4-0. It was Mercado's seventh home run of the year.

The Flying Tigers scored their only run on a two-out RBI single by Clayton Campbell in the fourth inning. Gomez responded by retiring the next eight batters in a row.

Ewing ripped a run-scoring single into left field in the seventh inning to put the Mets back up by four, 5-1.

Alan Perdomo pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to finish out the game.

Ewing went 2 for 3 with a double, single, walk, two RBI and a run.

Houck was 2 for 4 with a RBI.

The Mets improved to 6-0 on Tuesday home games.

The Mets (6-10, 28-54) and Flying Tigers (9-7, 51-30) continue their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

