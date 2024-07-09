Blue Jays' Bats Ignite Late For Series-Opening Win Over Tampa

July 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin scored three runs between its final two at bats to claim a 5-4 series-opening win over Tampa on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

Cristian Feliz, the reigning Florida State League player of the week, picked up where he left off following two days off, as the big lefty launched a high-flying two-run home run to right center to give Dunedin a 2-0 second inning lead.

Tampa answered with its own two-run shot in the third, as Daury Arias belted a shot to right against Jays starter Nolan Perry to tie the game.

After the homers, both starters settled in. Tarpons starter Bryce Warrecker finished four innings, having only allowed the Feliz home run. Perry pitched into the fifth for the second time this season, racking up five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Perry got into a one-out, runners on the corners jam in the fifth and gave way to Irv Carter. The righty escaped the jam with a strikeout and a caught stealing to keep the game tied.

The game remained deadlocked until the bottom of the seventh. Andres Sosa, on rehab from AA-New Hampshire, opened the frame with a hit by pitch. Two batters later, Manuel Beltre worked a two-out walk to extend the inning for Tucker Toman, who laced a two-RBI double into the right field corner to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

Tampa again responded, as George Lombard Jr. lined a solo homer to left field off Juanmi Vasquez in the top of the eighth to trim the Jays' lead to 4-3.

Dunedin got the run back in the bottom of the frame. Arjun Nimmala opened the inning with a triple, and then scored as a Roque Salinas - on rehab from A+ Vancouver - bloop single dropped into shallow left to get the Jays insurance.

The insurance came into play in the top of the ninth. After Bo Bonds retired the first two batters, Hans Montero lined an opposite field solo homer to cut it to a 5-4 game. Bonds bounced back to set down Josue Gonzalez to nail down the save.

With the victory, Dunedin is now 9-6 in the second half and has won seven of its last eight games.

The series with Tampa continues Wednesday night at TD Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:30. Tickets are available now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.