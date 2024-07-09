Palm Beach Opener Stalled by Rain

July 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Rain stalled Tuesday's series-opening contest between the Clearwater Threshers and Palm Beach Cardinals, suspending the game after the top of the third with Palm Beach leading 1-0. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 10.

Game one of the doubleheader will begin at four, continuing from the bottom of the third inning with the Cardinals ahead 1-0. Game one of the twin bill will go the full nine innings to conclude the suspended game. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will last seven innings. The Threshers have swept one and split two of the three doubleheaders they played this season, with a record of 4-3 in games that conclude before the ninth inning.

Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals with a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 10th...First pitch will be at 4:00 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

