Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, August 27 - Sunday, September 1

August 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to play their final home series of the series from August 27 - September 1 against the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

LESS LIKES, MORE LOVE NIGHT PRESENTED BY SNAPCHAT (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28) - Partnering with Minor League Baseball, all 120 Minor League teams will host a Snapchat "Less Likes, More Love" theme night, featuring fan giveaways and spotlighting moments of togetherness during a game, including a Hug Cam videoboard feature encouraging fans to feel connected to those around them. The first 250 fans through the gates will receive a Snapchat rally towel!

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, AUGUST 29) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas, two-dollar potato chips, and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

FITNESS NIGHT / FRIENDLY CITY FRIDAY (FRIDAY, AUGUST 30) - Fans can purchase a special ticket package for just 15 dollars that includes a ticket to the game and a Marauders Shaker Bottle. Come Enjoy our final Friendly City Friday game of the season, as the Marauders highlight local non-profits and businesses every week all summer long! Fans can enjoy $5 Surfside Tea, 16 oz Bud Light and Busch Light cans and NUTRL's.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT FEATURING 9 INNINGS OF WINNINGS! / POSTGAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER / CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT (SATURDAY, AUGUST 31) - Bring the family out for the largest and last fireworks show of the season presented by Budweiser! Each fan will receive five raffle tickets upon entry and will be eligible to win a prize every inning! Face painters, balloon artists, and MVP Video Game Trailer will also be on site. Get to the ballpark early as we recognize organizations and kids battling childhood cancer.

BRADENTON BARBANGEGRAS & HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION PRESENTED BY LA ZETA Y LA NUMERO UNO / KIDS CLUB (SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1) - In the final home game of the season, the Marauders rebrand to the Bradenton Barbanegras for the day in celebration of Hispanic Heritage! You can catch Mariachi Invasor pregame, and kids can take a swing at our piñata in-game! Don't forget, kids can run the bases after the game! Fans can also enjoy special $5 margarites, Corona's, Empanadas and Churros throughout the game.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

