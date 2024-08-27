Mets Hosting Final Home Stand of the Season vs. Jupiter

August 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets will host their final home series of the 2024 season at Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday against the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins affiliate).

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Highlighting the home stand is Strike Out Hunger Night Part 2 on Tuesday, Healthcare Appreciation Night on Thursday, First Responders Night on Saturday and the home finale on Sunday.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Strike Out Hunger Part 2: Fans who bring five non-perishable food items for the Treasure Coast Food Bank will receive a free ticket to the game or a Mets straw hat.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

-$5 Silver Sluggers tickets.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Healthcare Appreciation Night: All healthcare workers can get a $5 ticket by showing their work ID at the box office.

-IRCS Night: Anyone with an Indian River State College ID can get a $5 ticket.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Friday Family Fan Club Night.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-First Responders Night: All first responders (fire, police, EMT, etc.) get a free ticket by showing their ID at the box office.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-$5 Silver Sluggers tickets.

