Dualvert Dazzles as Tortugas Out-Duel Cardinals 2-0

August 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla- Dualvert Gutierrez spun 4.0 strong innings in relief and Luke Hayden finished it off with his first career save as the Daytona Tortugas edged the Palm Beach Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (29-23, 60-58) began a critical seven-game series on the right foot, defeating Palm Beach (37-16, 74-45) for Daytona's 11th shutout win of the season.

In the top of the first inning, Daytona took the lead right away. With one out, Sammy Stafura lined a base hit to center, then went first-to-third on an errant pickoff throw. Peyton Stovall followed by rolling a base hit through the middle of a drawn-in infield to put the Tortugas up 1-0.

Daytona had opportunities to add on in the ensuing innings. In the second inning, Esmith Pineda led off with a double. He also stroked a one-out double in the fourth. However, in both innings, the Tortugas could not push him across.

Meanwhile, Tortuga starter David Lorduy was dominant out of the gate. The right-hander struck out two in a 1-2-3 first, then repeated the feat in the second. He retired the first eight batters he faced before surrendering a two-out double, but he retired the next batter to finish off a start in which he spun 3.0 scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing one hit and no walks.

Gutierrez then entered for the fourth and began his night with a 1-2-3 frame. He gave up a two-hit and stolen base in the fifth, but ended that frame with another zero on the board.

In the sixth, a hit batter and walk began the inning for Daytona. Immediately after the free pass, though, a downpour began, bringing the tarp onto the field.

Following a delay of 43 minutes, Carlos Sanchez reached on a bunt that loaded the bases with no outs. Jack Moss followed by lifting a sacrifice fly to center that brought home Ricardo Cabrera, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Post-delay, Gutierrez returned and worked around a one-out walk in the sixth. One frame later, two singles and an error put runners on the corners with two outs for Palm Beach, but the right-hander finished his outing by inducing the third out of the inning.

Gutierrez (5-0) worked 4.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk, striking out three as he left in line for the win.

In his second professional outing, Hayden entered and left no doubt as the right-hander ripped through Palm Beach six-up, six-down with three strikeouts over the final two innings, nailing down the save and with it, a 2-0 victory.

The Tortugas will play a doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday evening. First pitch for game one at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at 4:30 with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, beginning at 4:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.