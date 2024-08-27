Around the Horn: Severino Hits for First Cycle in Marauders' Franchise History

August 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Jhonny Severino collected four hits in four trips en route to the Bradenton Marauders' first cycle in franchise history in a 7-2 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.

Severino nearly hit for the natural cycle, tallying a single in the first inning, a triple in the second, a double in the fifth, and a home run in the seventh. Since the Marauders' inception in 2010, a player had never hit for the cycle until Tuesday night. He's the eighth player in the Minor Leagues this year to accomplish the feat.

The Marauders struck first with a three-run second against Andrew Landry (0-2). Axiel Plaz walked to start the frame before Landry retired the next two batters. After Andrew Patrick singled and Braylon Bishop walked to load the bases, Severino plated all three with a bases-clearing triple to left field to make it 3-0 Marauders.

Bradenton received great offense behind their outstanding pitching. Zander Mueth (1-2) retired the first six batters until a leadoff walk to JoJo Jackson in the third. After two errors on a pickoff attempt to first moved Jackson to third, he scored on an RBI groundout from Josue Gonzalez to put Tampa on the board and cut it to 3-1. The Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 12 prospect allowed just one unearned run and a hit while striking out three in five innings. It was the seventh time this year that Mueth has worked at least five innings on the hill.

Severino, Keiner Delgado, and Plaz each racked up a double in the fifth to plate two more runs before closing out the scoring in the seventh with a Severino leadoff home run and sacrifice fly from Esmerlyn Valdez to push the Bradenton lead to 7-1.

The Tarpons final run came in the ninth against Khristian Curtis (SV,1). Dillon Lewis recorded a one-out double and reached third on a fielding error. He later scored on a wild pitch to close out the scoring. Curtis allowed just the one unearned run while striking out four in four innings out of the bullpen to record his first professional save.

The Marauders and Tarpons continue their series on Wednesday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.