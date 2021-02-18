Marauders' 2021 Schedule Announced

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, in conjunction with the Low-A Southeast League and Major League Baseball, have announced their schedule for the 2021 season.

The Marauders will open their season at LECOM Park on Tuesday, May 4, kicking off a six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins). Bradenton will follow with their first road series, a six-game set against the Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays) beginning May 11.

Bradenton's final home series begins on August 31 and concludes on September 5. From September 14 through 19, the Marauders will play their final series of the season, visiting the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers).

The Marauders will contend in the West Division with the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies), Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins), Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers), and the Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees).

Fans will also have the opportunity to see top prospects from East Division teams. Bradenton's East Division opponents include the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins), and the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals).

The season will consist of 120 games, including 60 home games and 60 road games. Each Monday will be a league-wide off day, and no league playoffs will be held.

Note that all dates and times are subject to change.

Promotions, ticket information, and game times will be announced at a later date.

