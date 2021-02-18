Clearwater Threshers 2021 Schedule Announced

February 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Major League Baseball announced the 2021 Minor Leage Baseball (MiLB) schedule on Thursday. The Clearwater Threshers will begin their 120-game summer slate at home on May 4 with a divisional matchup against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The schedule includes 60 home and 60 road games.

The reconstructed layout for the Low-A Southeast League is made up of six-game series with a league-wide off day each Monday. The Threshers are in the West Division along with Dunedin, Bradenton, Tampa, Lakeland and Fort Myers. The East Division is comprised of Daytona, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Jupiter.

Clearwater concludes their home-series schedule with a six-game stint against the Bradenton Marauders September 7 - 12. The season wraps up on September 19 against cross-town rival the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The Threshers will release at a later date our full promotional calendar including game times, plus information about individual and season tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.