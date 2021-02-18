St. Lucie Mets Announce 2021 Schedule

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Major League Baseball announced the 2021 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) schedule in full today, which includes 120 games (60 home, 60 away) for the St. Lucie Mets spanning May 4th-September 19th.

The Mets are part of MiLB's newly formed Low-A Southeast league under MLB's player development umbrella. Nine other former Florida State League teams make up the Low-A Southeast: the Bradenton Marauders (Pirates), Clearwater Threshers (Phillies), Daytona Tortugas (Reds), Dunedin Blue Jays (Blue Jays), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins), Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins), Lakeland Flying Tigers (Tigers), Palm Beach Cardinals (Cardinals) and Tampa Tarpons (Yankees).

The Mets are in the East Division along with Daytona, Jupiter and Palm Beach.

In 2021 the Mets will host 10 six-game home series and play 10 six-game road series. They will face all nine other Low-A Southeast teams at least once. Each series is scheduled to be played Tuesday-Sunday. Monday is a universal off day for all league teams.

The Mets open the season on May 4th with a six-game homestand against Jupiter. After a pair of road series against Daytona and Palm Beach, the Mets will return to Clover Park for six games vs. Daytona from May 25-30.

The balanced schedule also includes 12 home dates in June, July and August.

In September the Mets close out the season with 12 home games in 13 days (Sept. 7-12 vs Lakeland and Sept. 14-19 vs. Jupiter).

Ticket information, game times, promotions and health and safety protocols will be announced in the coming weeks.

