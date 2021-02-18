Toronto Blue Jays to Play First Two Homestands at TD Ballpark

DUNEDIN, FL - The Toronto Blue Jays announced this morning that the team will play its first two homestands of the 2021 MLB regular season at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, FL. The Toronto Blue Jays regular season Home Opener is scheduled for April 8th, 2021 vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Fan are encouraged to follow @BlueJays on social media for the latest updates on the 2021 MLB regular season.

The Dunedin Blue Jays are excited to be a temporary home for the Toronto Blue Jays, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of the club's pursuit to bringing World Championships back to Canada.

The Low-A Dunedin Blue Jays are working closely with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays on how this will affect the Minor League season at TD Ballpark. We will share updates as they become available, on social media @DunedinBlueJays and our website dunedinbluejays.com.

