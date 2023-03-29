Mankato MoonDogs announce Curtis Granderson to throw out first pitch on Opening Day

MANKATO, Minn - The Mankato MoonDogs will retire their second jersey number, as former Masher legend and three-time MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson will have his #28 jersey retired and throw out the ceremonial first pitch on opening day, which is May 29th at ISG Field.

Granderson, 42, was the first player from the organization to reach Major League Baseball in 2004, after being selected in the third round of the MLB amateur draft just two seasons prior. He played 16 seasons in the big leagues, hitting 344 career home runs and accumulating 47.2 wins above replacement. He also became the first NWL alum and seventh Major Leaguer to record 20 doubles, 20 triples, and 20 home runs in the same season.

In a Mankato uniform, the outfielder slashed .328/.440/.419 in 166 plate appearances. He showed plenty of extra-base pop that would help him get drafted in 2002, hitting eight doubles, two triples, and one home run while also knocking in 17 runs. He showcased his speed during his summer in the Northwoods League as well, stealing 15 bases and was not caught trying to swipe a bag.

Over his 16-year career, he played with the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Miami Marlins. He received an All-Star nod in 2009 whilst playing with Detroit, hitting 30 home runs and driving in 71. He earned back-to-back All-Star nods in 2011 and 2012, this time with the New York Yankees, hitting 43 home runs and a league-leading 119 RBI in 2011, and then 43 home runs with 106 RBI in 2012 with the Bronx Bombers. Also extremely durable on the field, Granderson played under 100 games just twice in 15 full MLB seasons.

The Northwoods League is celebrating 30 seasons of play in 2023, and Granderson remains a big part of that history. One of the first players in the league to reach the MLB as well as playing in an all-star game, Granderson has voiced his support throughout the years in the development of the league. After his time in Mankato, Granderson was the "face" of philanthropic and alumni relations development for the league, while playing for New York Yankees, in both 2010 and 2011.

Fans can purchase the 'Grandyman two-pack' ahead of opening day. The pack includes two tickets, two meal vouchers (hot dog, chips, soda), and two Granderson logo baseballs all for just $28. For tickets, visit https://mankato-moondogs.nwltickets.com/Buy/Tickets and use the promo code "GRANDYMAN" under the promotions tab the secure yours today.

