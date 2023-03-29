Texas A&M Teammates Heading to Duluth for 20th Huskies Season

Duluth, Minn. - After their collegiate spring season concludes, Lucas Kelly and Kasen Wells will pack their bags and head north, as the SEC teammates have agreed to play summer ball with the Duluth Huskies. Kelly, a freshman from San Francisco, California will come in as an infielder and right-handed pitcher, while fellow freshman Wells, an outfielder, hails from San Antonio, Texas. Duluth fans can thank Lucas for the package deal, as he sold the Huskies to his teammate. "My boy Lucas Kelly recruited me to come be a part of the greatest summer team known to man," Wells said.

Kelly, the second-ranked third baseman in California in 2022, played high school ball for Sacred Heart Cathedral, where he recorded 121 hits, 83 RBI's, and 90 runs as a batter, according to maxpreps.com Meanwhile in San Antonio, future teammate Wells was a four-year letter winner at Smithson Valley High. 12thman.com notes how Kasen was awarded All-elite state after knocking out eight homeruns, nine triples, and 15 doubles off of a .570 batting average during his senior season with the program. "I'm looking forward to the new places to play," Wells said. "I've never played up north, and I'm looking forward to playing with some new guys and enjoying the game we all love."

Welcome to Duluth, gentlemen! We are excited to have you for the 20th season of Huskies baseball!

